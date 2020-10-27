IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, IPL 2020, Match 47: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

SRH vs DC, IPL 2020, Match 47: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Four out of the last five times, the team batting second has won the match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | The match 47th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday (October 27). While Delhi have comfortably placed them in the top 2, team Hyderabad face the danger to be eliminated from the series soon. They need a victory against DC to have more chances to make it to the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast

It is going to be a sunny day in the city with clear sky above. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of rain. The humidity will be around 37 per cent and the wind speed around 18 kmph.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Pitch Report

In the last five matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the team batting second has won the match four times. The only exception was Kings XI Punjab’s win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in which the latter failed to chase a modest target of 127 as they were all out for 114 with one ball remaining. In that match, SRH had won the toss and elected to field first, probably going by the results of past matches. But it did not work out for them the way they wanted. But it was certainly not the fault of the pitch.

The pitch in the Dubai stadium has been favouring the team batting second because in the second innings as the evening progresses, dew makes it trickier for the bowlers to grip the ball. This becomes especially difficult for the spinners. Even in the first innings, the previous few totals have not been as big as at the other two venues. We haven’t seen a 200 plus score in a while here. 180 seems like a good total here.

The last time the two met was in Abu Dhabi, where SRH posted a convincing win over DC. Batting first they had put up a total of 162 runs and they restricted DC to 147. DC, that have emerged a stronger team since, will look to avenge that loss. But the last time they played at Dubai, they lost to KXIP, so they know what to expect here this time. Hence, toss will certainly be an important factor here with the team winning it to likely go for fielding.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

WHEN: October 27 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

