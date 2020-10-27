- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Match 47 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win this game against Delhi Capitals at any cost to maintain their chances of making it to the next stage.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 8:18 AM IST
IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Match 47 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals | David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to take on Delhi Capitals in the 47th match of IPL 2020 on October 27 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The SRH vs DC game will commence at 7.30 pm. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the verge of elimination and they need to beat Delhi Capitals to stay relevant in IPL 2020. In case they lose, the chances of them reaching the next stage will be finished. They are placed at the seventh position in the standings with eight points. They have won four of the 11 games they have played so far in the tournament. Their players have failed to show consistency as of now. The likes of Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow and Warner have only performed in a few matches. Besides, their bowling attack weakened after the exit of Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to injury. It is to be seen how SRH will put in their efforts to maintain their chances for the next level.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, are in a strong position. They are at the second spot on the points table with 14 points. They have emerged victorious in seven of the 11 matches they have played till now. It is almost certain that they will be making entry into the next stage of the tournament. Delhi’s bowlers have shown more consistency as compared to their batsmen. When it comes to batting, barring Shikhar Dhawan, no other batsman has performed consistently. Their bowlers, on the other hand, have helped them win many games. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have delivered in almost every game as of now.
In their previous fixture, SRH beat DC by 15 runs. It will be seen if Hyderabad will be able to repeat the performance of their first clash with DC in IPL 2020.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad or Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed or Basil Thampi, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma
Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw or Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande or Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje
