IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Match 47 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SRH vs DC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Match 47 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online | In the 47th match of Indian premier league (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be facing Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, October 27, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7.30 pm IST. Both the teams have played 11 games each with the Delhi Capitals currently occupying the second place with 14 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the seventh spot with eight points. SRH will be looking for a win to keep their hopes alive in the tournament, while for DC, it will be mostly about registering a victory and securing a spot in the top four, and avenge their loss earlier in the tournament against SRH at Abu Dhabi.

SRH, who are on the verge of elimination from the tournament, have to defeat DC to stay in the race. SRH have been blowing hot and cold so far in this season but have failed to perform consistently. While the likes of Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow and skipper David Warner performed consistently in a few games, the middle-order batting line-up hasn’t fired-up yet. With a weak bowling attack, SRH batsmen need to perform or perish in their game against DC.

DC, after an excellent run in the tournament, seemed to have lost their mojo in the last two games, they suffered defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. While DC bowling have been top notch, their batting line-up have lost lustre, barring Shikhar Dhawan none of the other batsmen have performed consistently.

SRH will look forward to repeating their 15-run victory against DC earlier in the tournament, whereas, DC will fancy root for a win and bounce back to their winning streak again.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The match will be played on Tuesday, October 27.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje.