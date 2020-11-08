IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Qualifier 2 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB, Qualifier 2 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India l Check SRH vs DC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Eliminator l David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday, November 8. The winner of the match will qualify for the IPL finals with Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

After a slow start and a resurged effort in the second half of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad rose at the right time to qualify for the playoffs. In the Eliminator fixture of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their fourth successive win as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to qualify for the second qualifier match against DC.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 57-runs in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 on Thursday. However, DC will be heading into this match with low on confidence as the loss against MI, which was their third this season and has hit the team morale. They will be looking to turn this around with a win over SRH.

On the contrary, a confident SRH will be keen to capitalise on their winning momentum and aim to reach the IPL final for the third time.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The Qualifier 2 match will be played on November 8.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

At the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabd vs Delhi Capitals Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje