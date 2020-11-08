IPL 2020: SRH vs DC, Qualifier 2 -- Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2020 is in its last few matches here and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. SRH have been in exceptional form in the last few matches and have reached this stage after ousting RCB in the Eliminator. On the other hand, DC have been on a losing spree and their batsmen are finding it tough at the moment. Cricketnext takes a look at the players who could make a difference tonight -

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan has certainly been Delhi's best batsman this season with two tons, but has lacked consistency. If they want to make their first final appearance in the IPL, Dhawan will have to shine and score big. In the last few matches, he hasn't been able to do much, and tonight could well be his final chance in this year's IPL.

Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis has been the player to lift DC's score in the middle-order. But with other batsmen failing to impress, he needs to be promoted up the order. If that happens, he could well be the player to take DC to a good total on slow UAE tracks. He boundary-hitting ability will come in handy.

Kane Williamson

Whatever the situation be, Williamson will have to make sure that he is at the crease till the end of the innings, and that will be enough to take SRH to the final spot. He has been scoring runs in heaps and provides stability to their inexperienced middle order. If DC don;t get him out early, there is no way they can progress to the final.

Jason Holder

West Indies skipper Holder has created huge impact ever since he has joined SRH. He has taken wickets upfront and scored crucial runs lower down order. Once again, against DC, his role will be clear if SRH are to make it to the final.

Sandeep Sharma

He has formed a potent partnership with Holder and both have been economical, and picked up wickets. If they can replicate the performances of the past, they would surely make it to the summit clash. In short, every bowler in the SRH line up has clicked.