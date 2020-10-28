IPL 2020: SRH vs DC Talking Points - Wriddhiman Saha's Day Out, Kagiso Rabada's Streak Ends

Delhi Capitals lost their third game in a row, with Sunrisers Hyderabad smacking them by a margin of 88 runs in Dubai. From Wriddhiman Saha's hits to Rashid Khan's spell, here's a look at the talking points.

Delhi Capitals lost their third game in a row, with Sunrisers Hyderabad smacking them by a margin of 88 runs in Dubai. From Wriddhiman Saha's hits to Rashid Khan's spell, here's a look at the talking points.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Saha and birthday boy Warner smack Delhi

SRH began the day making some bold selection calls, the boldest of them being dropping Jonny Bairstow. The England batsman wasn't exactly in poor form, but wasn't doing great either. SRH left him out to add Kane Williamson in the middle order and got in Saha to open with David Warner.

And the opening duo smacked a 107-run stand in just 58 balls, with 77 coming in the Power Play. Saha played neat strokes and used the Power Play to his advantage, and the momentum rubbed off on Warner who got to his half-century in just 25 balls.

ALSO READ: David Warner Lauds Wriddhiman Saha for 'Incredible' Knock

Warner, the birthday boy, fell in the process of going for the big hits but there was no stopping Saha. He made 87 off 45, missing out on a chance to make it a 100 only because he kept going for the big shots. Manish Pandey carried on the momentum as SRH posted 219 for 2, a record score in Dubai.

Kagiso Rabada's streak ends

All good things must come to an end, they say. Rabada went wicketless for the first time in 26 IPL matches, ending with figures of 4-0-54-0. As the figures say, it was just not his day as Saha and Warner carted him around. He was the most expensive bowler on the day, which summed up Delhi's woes.

Rashid Khan's spell

On the other hand, Rashid Khan continued spinning a web around batsmen in IPL 2020 with a stunning spell of 4-0-7-3, his best figures this IPL. It was the sixth most economical four-over spell in IPL history.

Rashid had the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel. On any other day, he would have been th Man of the Match but this was Wriddihman Saha's night.

Delhi's batsmen struggle, team losing momentum

For the second time in a row, DC's batsmen struggled under scoreboard pressure. There was no single fighting knock, with the highest score coming from Rishabh Pant who took 35 balls for his 36. They even experimented by sending Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer up the order in vain.

DC have now lost 3 in a row, and have two big matches coming up against RCB and MI. They're not yet guaranteed a spot in the playoffs!

Injury concerns for SRH

SRH had the perfect game, but also had a couple of issues with injuries. Saha injured his groin while batting and didn't come out to keep, with Shreevats Goswami taking over the gloves. Warner said it was a niggle and he should be fine after a couple of days rest.

SRH also lost Vijay Shankar to injury. Vijay had dismissed Shreyas Iyer but soon walked off the field with a hamstring injury, the severity of which is not known yet.