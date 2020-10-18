IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR: David Warner vs Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan vs Shubman Gill and Other Key Battles

Both the teams have lost their last couple of matches and will be desperate for a win. We look at some key match-ups which could potentially decide the outcome of the match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 18th October. SRH, with 5 losses from 8 matches, are at number 5 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins and as many losses from the same number of matches.

Both the teams have lost their last couple of matches and will be desperate for a win. We look at some key match-ups which could potentially decide the outcome of the match.

1. David Warner (SRH) vs Pat Cummins (KKR)

David Warner has been SRH’s highest scorer of the season with 284 runs in 8 innings but far from his destructive best as his strike rate of 121.88 indicates. He would be itching to make a difference in the business end of the tournament and give SRH a flying start in the powerplay. To stop him from the opposite camp would be fellow Australian, Pat Cummins – one of the most lethal and talented fast bowlers in the world, but like Warner, who is having a difficult IPL. Cummins has just picked 2 wickets from 8 matches and would be hurting. A clash between two world class but relatively out for form champions promises to be an intriguing contest.

2. Rashid Khan (SRH) vs Shubman Gill (KKR)

Rashid Khan has been SRH’s go-to man with the ball in IPL 2020. He has picked 10 wickets in 8 matches at an economy rate of 5.34 – the second-best in the tournament after Chris Morris. Rashid controls the match for SRH in the middle overs – not only does he choke the opposition batsmen but also picks crucial wickets. Shubman Gill has played the role of the anchor for KKR in IPL 2020 and will again look to settle to play a long innings. He has been KKR’s highest run-getter with 275 runs in 8 innings this season. How he negotiates Rashid will be a key passage of play in the match.

3. Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) vs Kane Williamson (SRH)

Varun Chakravarthy has been KKR’s best spinner in IPL 2020. He has also been the most restrictive bowler of the team with an economy rate of just 7.21. It will be fascinating to see how Chakravarthy bowls to Kane Williamson – an excellent player of spin and SRH’s playmaker in the middle overs.