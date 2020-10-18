IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SRH vs KKR Dream11 Best Picks / SRH vs KKR Dream11 Captain / SRH vs KKR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After drawing much flak for their game this season, Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of Eoin Morgan will try to revive their winning streak. The second half of the IPL 2020 league matches has not been quite different from the other half. While KKR are running fourth on the IPL league table, Sunrisers Hyderabad are just a spot above at the third standing. As the rule stats, the top four teams will make it to the playoffs. Given the crucial position of both the teams, they can’t afford to play lightly in the tournament anymore. Dinesh Karthik, who was earlier dropped as the captain of team KKR, has serious doubts on his inclusion in the playing XI for the first match of the double-headed Sunday.

However, the team needs to work some more on their line-up. The team, led by Eoin Morgan, couldn’t create any magic against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad recently had two consecutive losses. The team depends heavily on batting line-up including David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Kane Williamson. Their bowling took a back seat after Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out for his injury.

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 3.30pm IST.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details

October 18 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

SRH vs KKR IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

SRH vs KKR IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy