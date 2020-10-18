IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 1: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2020, Match 35: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It will be a sunny day in Abu Dhabi with temperatures ranging between 35 degrees Celsius at the start of the play when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report:

It is going to be a sunny day with less humidity in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 18 when the Sunrisers Hyderabad face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 24 degrees. With no chances of precipitation, rain will not play spoilsport. Both the sides will need to adjust to the mild windy conditions, which is expected to blow around 24 kmph.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi Pitch Report

The Abu Dhabi ground offers a balanced pitch which suits batsmen and bowlers alike. With an average total of 167 at the venue, KKR has the advantage over SRH in terms of run rate. The venue had produced mixed results for various IPL franchises so far, however with its large ground and slow pitch Abu Dhabi has posed entirely different challenges from Sharjah and Dubai. The trend of treading cautiously in the opening overs has helped batsmen settle in and they employ hard-hitting as the pitch slows down.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs CSK Today's Match at Sharjah: Dhawan Ton Takes DC to Win

SRH’s last win here was against Delhi Capitals, while KKR have a win-lose streak at Abu Dhabi. SRH will be vying to book the fourth spot in the playoffs, courtesy of KKR’s loss to Mumbai Indians in the previous game. KKR might slip to the seventh position if they don’t regroup and pull the game together.

Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast October 18-29

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 Match 35

WHEN: October 18, at 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Live Scorecard