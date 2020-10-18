IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR, Match 35 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: SRH vs KKR, Match 35 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SRH vs KKR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who’ve been in and out form throughout this IPL 2020 tournament will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 35th fixture at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. David Warner’s orange team lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs, this was their second encounter in IPL 2020. Sunrisers won the first encounter against CSK by seven runs. Warner’s team will be heading to Abu Dhabi to face Kolkata Knight riders with back-to-back losses – one against CSK and the previous one to that to Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. The Sunrisers need to fix their overdependency on the top three batsmen and fix the bowling attack which has lacked the sting ever since Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s departure from the tournament due to an injury.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Kolkata Knight Rider, who have faced two humbling defeats at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be looking to shrug off the past before facing SRH. KKR now playing under World Cup-winning English captain Eoin Morgan didn’t manage to score a win as the team posted a paltry total of 148 for five. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians team didn’t face much of a challenge while chasing 149 runs to win.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs CSK Today's Match at Sharjah: Dhawan Ton Takes DC to Win

KKR need to stop experimenting with their line-ups and start focusing on winning games to be relevant in the tournament.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The match will be played on October 18.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy