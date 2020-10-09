IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP: David Warner Admits Being Nervous When Nicholas Pooran Was Smashing the Ball Over the Stands

SRH skipper David Warner revealed that he was a bit nervous as KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran was hitting sixes and boundaries with ease.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored a massive 201 for 6 and bundled up Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for 132 in 16.5 overs in the previous IPL 2020 match on October 8. SRH skipper David Warner revealed that he was a bit nervous as KXIP’s Nicholas Pooran was hitting sixes and boundaries with ease.

However, Warner had complete faith in his bowlers to pick wickets at crucial points of the game. “I was a bit nervous while Nicholas was hitting it over the stands,” he said. Having played with Pooran in Bangladesh, Warner kept thinking on “what can I do, how can I get him out,” as he said in the post-match interview.

Pooran scored 77 runs off 37 deliveries which included seven sixes and five fours. The 25-year old’s onslaught with the bat brought up his maiden half century in just 17 balls. It is the fastest fifty in the IPL 2020 as he bettered 19 balls for 50 runs by Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson.

Pooran’s maiden fifty is the second-fastest by a KXIP player, as he comes second to skipper KL Rahul’s record of 14 ball for 50 runs against Delhi Capitals in 2018 and a joint fourth fastest overall in the IPL.

Yusuf Pathan’s 15 balls for 50 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, Sunil Narine’s 15 balls for 50 in a match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017 and Suresh Raina’s 16 balls for 50 against KXIP in 2014, lead in the overall list of fastest 50s.

Pooran’s innings with the bat was much needed for KXIP to chase the mammoth total of 201 set by SRH. However, the West-Indian’s effort failed to take KXIP across the line as there was no support from the other end. KXIP’s batting woes continued to plague the team as their skipper and purple cap holder KL Rahul had a dull day with the bat. Glenn Maxwell's terrible form continued as he was run out for just seven runs.

Warner was all praise for his bowlers, especially their Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan who produced an impressive 3 for 12 spell.