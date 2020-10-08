- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Best Picks / SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Captain / SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
October 8, 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
SRH led by Australian star batman David Warner will be looking to achieve a win and some consistency in the tournament. Having won two and lost three out of their five matches, they are currently placed at the sixth spot in the IPL points table with four points. Initial hiccups in the tournaments were soon forgotten with back-to-back wins against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. However, in the previous outing the Hyderabad squad succumbed to a 34-run loss against Mumbai Indians.
Going ahead, SRH have to fix their middle-order consistency while the bowlers need to perform their best in the absence of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who has ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.
Kings XI Punjab have had a poor start in this year’s IPL, as they have lost four out of the five matches played so far. Languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points, the Mohali based franchise needs to rework on their strengths.
Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in good form this year, with two fifties and a century each. Despite good performances from KXIP players, the bowling attack needs to pull up their socks. Barring Mohammed Shami, others have conceded far too many runs and have failed to take wickets in death overs.
SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
October 8 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab captain: David Warner
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab vice-captain:
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab batsmen: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab all-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad
IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab bowlers: Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan
SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar
