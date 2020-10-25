IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH - 'Fuming' David Warner Photo Goes Viral as Hyderabad Botch Easy Chase against Punjab

IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH : The departures of Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow in quick succession changed the complexion of the game and KXIP eventually choked out SRH, claiming an unlikely win by 12 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were sitting pretty scoring 56/0 in the powerplay overs in chase of what looked like a below-par target of 127 against Kings XI Punjab in Match 43 of IPL 2020 with skipper David Warner looking in good nick batting on 35 off just 20 balls. However, the departures of Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow in quick succession changed the complexion of the game and KXIP eventually choked out SRH, claiming an unlikely win by 12 runs.

Warner was not a happy captain at the post-match presentation and it was written all over the face of the generally jovial character. And the picture of his receiving the Powerplay Player of the Award portrays Warner's emotions perfectly. Fans on social media fan noted nobody has looked sadder while receiving a cash price of INR 1 lakh.

There you go pic.twitter.com/GDpf0SyIJF — Rishikeshwaran CA (@RishikeshwaranC) October 24, 2020

Nobody has ever looked angrier/sadder on receiving Rs 1 lakhhttps://t.co/I90m24rL9e — Karthik Lakshmanan (@lk_karthik) October 24, 2020

David Warner after Sunrisers getting bowled out in a chase of 127 and losing the match by 12 runs! pic.twitter.com/mlkcVGYLzU — Nitish Singh (@realnitsin) October 24, 2020

Condition of David Warner and Bairstow who gave SRH a good start.#KXIPvSRH pic.twitter.com/mh9tmL4t4V — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 24, 2020

Unacademy Lets Crack It Sixes of the Match award for Match 43 goes to David Warner.@unacademy #LetsCrackIt #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/WdVB1hsAuA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

