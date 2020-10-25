T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH : The departures of Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow in quick succession changed the complexion of the game and KXIP eventually choked out SRH, claiming an unlikely win by 12 runs.

IPL 2020 KXIP vs SRH - 'Fuming' David Warner Photo Goes Viral as Hyderabad Botch Easy Chase against Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad were sitting pretty scoring 56/0 in the powerplay overs in chase of what looked like a below-par target of 127 against Kings XI Punjab in Match 43 of IPL 2020 with skipper David Warner looking in good nick batting on 35 off just 20 balls. However, the departures of Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow in quick succession changed the complexion of the game and KXIP eventually choked out SRH, claiming an unlikely win by 12 runs.

IPL 2020: 'Just Have to Forget This Game and Move On' - David Warner After SRH Choke to KXIP

Warner was not a happy captain at the post-match presentation and it was written all over the face of the generally jovial character. And the picture of his receiving the Powerplay Player of the Award portrays Warner's emotions perfectly. Fans on social media fan noted nobody has looked sadder while receiving a cash price of INR 1 lakh.

