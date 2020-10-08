- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22 - Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 22: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: In the last five matches played at the Dubai International Stadium, the team batting first has won the match four times.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 8, 2020, 7:50 AM IST
The match 22nd match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday (October 8, 2020) at 7.30 pm IST. It will be a hot and humid day in the city with the sky expected to be mainly clear. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 37 degree Celsius, while the minimum will be around 28 degrees. There is almost no chance of precipitation. The playing conditions will be heavy owing to the humidity which could reach up to 50 per cent. At 21 kmph, the wind is likely to affect the game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dubai Pitch Report
In the last five matches played at the Dubai International Stadium, the team batting first has won the match four times. So naturally, the team who wins the toss would like to bat first, except of course if someone has another strategy in mind. Overall, the pitch helps the batsmen but as was seen in the last match played here, Delhi Capitals managed to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 137. Except for Harshal Patel, all other bowlers kept a good economy rate. Kagiso Rabada picked 4 wickets and even the spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin did well.
The only successful chase in the last five matches was done by Chennai Super Kings against KXIP, when they did not lose even one wicket as Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson created an opening partnership record.
SRH will have nice memories of the last match they played here, when they beat CSK. In that match, they batted first and successfully defended a not so impressive 164 runs. But given KXIP’s strong batting line up, SRH should be prepared for a big score.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab IPL Match 22
WHEN: October 8 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
LIVE SCORE UPDATES: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
