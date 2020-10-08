IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 Match 22, Predicted XI: KXIP Captain KL Rahul, with 302 runs and a splendid average of 75.50, is the highest run-getter in the IPL 2020, while Mayank Agarwal occupies the third spot, having scored 272 runs at an average of 54.40.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is set to play against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have not performed as well as they would have liked, especially KXIP that has won only one match in the tournament so far. SRH also features in the bottom half of the leader board.

It is hard to believe that two of the top three run scorers in IPL 2020 are from KXIP. Captain KL Rahul, with 302 runs and a splendid average of 75.50, is the highest run-getter, while Mayank Agarwal occupies the third spot, having scored 272 runs at an average of 54.40. The issue is that other batsmen have failed to provide support, especially the middle order.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket taker for the team with 8 wickets in five innings, while Sheldon Cottrell has picked 6 wickets. Despite such a balanced team composition, the team has failed to convert the opportunities to victory. There were some close calls and some heart-breaking losses too.

With two wins in five matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad also has a lot of work to do to be among the contenders of the playoffs. The team’s performance has been average at best. Here again, the captain is leading the batting charge with 175 runs in five innings, scored at an average of 35. Manish Pandey (147 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (144 runs), who also feature at the top of batting order have done well. But Kiwi star Kane Williamson and the rest of the batsmen in the middle order have failed to impress. Rashid Khan and T Natarajan have been useful with the ball, having taken 5 wickets each.

On Thursday, it will be a battle for survival as the two teams will look to turn around their fortune in the IPL 2020. A win for KXIP will take them to where SRH are now and for SRH, it would mean they are back in the game. Fans can expect a close match here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

Kings XI Punjab Possible Playing XI: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar