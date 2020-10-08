- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming Online
IPL 2020: SRH vs KXIP, Match 22 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SRH vs KXIP match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 8, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Match 22 |The two teams in the bottom half of the points table - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab – will battle each other in the Match 22 of the IPL 2020.
KXIP have clearly lost the plot this season as they have faced defeat in four out of the five matches played so far in IPL 2020. Their only win came against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are now on the third position in the points table, whereas, they are stuck at the bottom. They have been a bit unlucky at times, like when they lost to Delhi Capitals or when they lost to Rajasthan Royals despite setting a total of 223. It seems the two losses have weighed heavy on their shoulder. The team who beat RCB by a massive 97 runs, lost its last two matches by 48 runs (against MI) and by 10 wickets (against CSK). With just 2 points, their chances of making the playoffs seem bleak.
SRH are not too far ahead of KXIP. They have won 2 and lost 3 matches so far. After initial two losses, they seemed to have found their mojo when they bagged back to back wins against the mighty Delhi Capitals and the CSK. However, taking on a formidable opponent MI, they were outplayed in all departments. They will need to regroup when they face KXIP next.
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
Despite their poor record, KXIP cannot be taken lightly given the tremendous talent they have on their side. They cannot be ruled out just yet and one win could bring them back on the map. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, so bowlers might have a tough time out there.
IPL 2020: T Natarajan Has Sorted Out SRH’s Death Bowling Issue, Says Former India Batting Coach Sanjay Bangar
When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start?
The match will be played on October 8.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?
The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?
The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan,
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar
