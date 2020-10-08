IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: We take a look at five players who can have maximum impact in the match between SRH and KXIP.

Game 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai on Thursday (October 8).

KXIP are currently parked at the bottom of the table whereas SRH are in sixth place. Given it is still the early stages of the tournament, both teams will be keen to boost their playoff chances with a win.

We take a look at five players who can have maximum impact in the match.

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The SRH captain showed some glimpses of getting back in among the runs during the side's previous match against Mumbai Indians when he scored 60 in what was ultimately a losing effort. Warner's explosiveness atop the order has the capability to single-handedly win matches for Hyderabad and so team management will be hoping the southpaw does get into a consistent rhythm in this match.

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The Afghanistan superstar has started finding his groove again in recent matches and, much like his skipper, can be a match-winner in his own right. Not only is the leg-spinner economical - now at least in part due to the fact that batsmen prefer playing him out - but he also is regularly among the wickets.

Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

India's skipper in the U-19 World Cup held earlier this year, Garg has added some much-needed bite to SRH's middle-order. The Hyderabad side have been overly reliant on their top order in the past but the youngster's ability to find the boundary on a regular basis towards the later part of the innings make him a dangerous prospect.

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab)

The KXIP skipper has been in fine form all season thus far, leading from the front with the bat. Rahul's form has been one of the few bright spots of their season thus far and he will hope to inspire his side to a good start again.

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab)

Rahul's fellow Karnataka and India team-mate has been so good atop the order that he has kept veteran Chris Gayle out of the starting XI. Agarwal's partnership with Rahul has been a positive for KXIP and he too will look to be among the runs again.