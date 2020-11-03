IPL 2020: SRH VS MI Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SRH VS MI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SRH VS MI Dream11 Best Picks / SRH VS MI Dream11 Captain / SRH VS MI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In a must-win match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 3. Both sides had completed comfortable wins on the weekend doubleheaders to leave six teams competing for three spots in the playoffs. Keiron Pollard led Mumbai Indians, who have already booked a spot in the playoffs beat the Delhi Capitals, ensured to retain the top spot in the points table. David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad chased a 121-run target to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Warner’s team have won two matches in a row and are currently at the fifth spot with 12 points, a win against Mumbai will ensure their spot for the playoffs. However, defending champions Mumbai will play freely as they have already made it to the playoffs.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

November 3 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

IPL 2020 SRH VS MI Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 SRH VS MI Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians captain: David Warner

IPL 2020 SRH VS MI Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 SRH VS MI Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 SRH VS MI Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians batsmen: David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020 SRH VS MI Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians all-rounders: Jason Holder,Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 SRH VS MI Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah,Rashid Khan, T. Natarajan

SRH VS MI IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaaz Nadeem, and T. Natarajan.

SRH VS MI IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard (c), Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah