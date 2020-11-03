IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Predicted XIs: Sunrisers Hyderabad will to keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians.

It will be a fateful match for Sunrisers Hyderabad when they face Mumbai Indians in Sharjah. A lot depends on both sides’ and 2020 IPL’s final league game. Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for nothing less than a win to secure a place in the top four because if they lose this game, Kolkata Knight Riders would be able to retain their fourth spot. The Orange Army have won two consecutive games in their last outings but the forthcoming is a must-win game for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Mumbai Indians have already booked one of the top two spots and ensured that the four-time IPL champions finish at the top of the tournament. The Hyderabad based outfit chased a 121-target easily with their bowling attack against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

David Warner knocked 66 off 37 deliveries against the declining Delhi Capitals giving his team off to an electric start. Wriddhiman Saha, the latest addition has been nothing short of a blessing since coming into the side in IPL 2020. He has been opening the batting and has struck top-scoring against both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In their last outing against Kings XI Punjab, MI won by 48 runs.

The last time the two sides clashed at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians won by 34 runs. MI crushed DC to chase a below-par total of 111 with Ishan Kishan doing most of the knocks. SRH, on the other hand, had 35 balls to spare as they defeated RCB.In any case, it is all or nothing for SRH for the upcoming clash.

Mumbai Indians Possible Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan