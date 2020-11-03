IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SRH vs MI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Match 56 |Sunrisers Hyderabad will fight for survival against the top team Mumbai Indians in the last match of the league stage of the IPL 2020. Following two consecutive wins, SRH have put themselves in this position where one good victory can take them through to the playoffs. Currently they are in fifth position, just behind Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI will play a lot more freely as the outcome of this match will have no impact on their position. They have nine wins under their belt and will be looking to bag another here to boost their confidence.

MI are still missing their captain Rohit Sharma owing to the hamstring injury and it is likely he will not feature in this one either. However, fans can expect to see him back in action during the playoffs as he has already started practicing in the nets. In bowling, the combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult has been deadly for their opponents.

The last time the two met in the early stages of the tournament, SRH lost by 34 runs. They have another opportunity here to settle the scores and given the magnitude of the game, they will leave no stone unturned to win this one. SRH will rely on their captain David Warner, who has been the most successful batsman for their side with 444 runs in 13 innings. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow will certainly try their best to help their cause. In the bowling department, Rashid Khan will lead the charge.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) start?

The match will be played on November 3 (Tuesday).

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians Possible Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah