IPL 2020: SRH vs MI, Match 56 - Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

In a do or die match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, November 3, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This will be the 56th fixture of the IPL 2020. It is going to be a very warm day with the hazy sun in Sharjah. The maximum temperature is likely to be 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 20 degrees. As the evening progresses, the humidity will rise to 72 percent with wind speeds up to 20 kmph. The forecast shows no chances of rain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Sharjah Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is flat with very few traces of grass. Being a smaller ground than the other two venues, it is ideal for high scoring matches. However, if we look at the last five games played here, there have been a few low scoring matches too, mostly because of modest targets posted in the first innings.

In the last match played here, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could only manage to score 121 runs, which SRH chased down in 14.1 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Batting second has been favoured here as the evening dew makes it a challenge to grip the ball. The last three matches played here, the team batting second won easily. The two exceptions were – Delhi Capitals win over Chennai Super Kings in match 34 and RCB’s win over KKR in the 28th match.

In the previous clash at Sharjah between MI and SRH, MI won by 34 runs. The two sides have clashed on 15 occasions in the IPL so far. MI have won eight times and SRH seven times. SRH will not only look to equal that record with a win, but also confirm a place in the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

WHEN: November 3, at 7:30 pm

WHERE: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

