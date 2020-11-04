- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
BLR
DEL154/4(20.0) RR 7.6
Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: SRH vs MI Talking Points - Hyderabad Qualify, Rohit Sharma Back in Action
So all the league matches of the IPL 2020 are over now, and four team -- MI, DC, RCB and SRH have qualified for the next stage. It was only after the last league match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, that the latter made it to the playoffs, after posting a 10-wicket win on Tuesday. Surprisingly, they also managed to pip RCB in the points table, and finished on third position. Cricketnext takes a look at the talking points from the match -
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 4, 2020, 2:14 PM IST
So all the league matches of the IPL 2020 are over now, and four team -- MI, DC, RCB and SRH have qualified for the next stage. It was only after the last league match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, that the latter made it to the playoffs, after posting a 10-wicket win on Tuesday. Surprisingly, they also managed to pip RCB in the points table, and finished on third position. Cricketnext takes a look at the talking points from the match -
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Rohit Sharma returns to action
While a lot was said about Rohit Sharma's injury after his exclusion from the squad for Australia tour, much to the surprise of everyone, he looked rather fit. But he could not perform well with the bat and was dismissed for four from seven balls. His early departure meant that Mumbai could only score 149 in their allotted 20 overs.
Keiron Pollard's rescue job
Mumbai had a horrific night with the bat, and if not for Pollard's 25-ball 41, they would not have reached a competitive total also. At the stage when they were reeling at 82-5, Pollard counter-attacked, and got a few runs under his belt. Ishan Kishan too chipped in with 33 valuable runs.
Sandeep Sharma continues to impress
The young pacer has been among the wickets, and once again he rattled the opposition with early dismissals. This time he returned with figures of 3-34 in his four over. He was instrumental in restricting Mumbai to just 149. Now he will play a pivotal role in the eliminator as well.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Wridhhiman Saha -- A revelation for SRH
Saha -- the batsman has been a revelation for SRH and perhaps India too. He has impressed with his stroke-making ability. Once again he stood out there till the very end with David Warner, during his innings of 58, and ensured that Hyderabad won the match by 10 wickets. He has also made sure. that Jonny Bairstow is made to sit out of the playing XI -- no mean achievement.
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5401 Nov, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 5301 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches