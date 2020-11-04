IPL 2020: SRH vs MI Talking Points - Hyderabad Qualify, Rohit Sharma Back in Action

So all the league matches of the IPL 2020 are over now, and four team -- MI, DC, RCB and SRH have qualified for the next stage. It was only after the last league match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, that the latter made it to the playoffs, after posting a 10-wicket win on Tuesday. Surprisingly, they also managed to pip RCB in the points table, and finished on third position. Cricketnext takes a look at the talking points from the match -

Rohit Sharma returns to action

While a lot was said about Rohit Sharma's injury after his exclusion from the squad for Australia tour, much to the surprise of everyone, he looked rather fit. But he could not perform well with the bat and was dismissed for four from seven balls. His early departure meant that Mumbai could only score 149 in their allotted 20 overs.

Keiron Pollard's rescue job

Mumbai had a horrific night with the bat, and if not for Pollard's 25-ball 41, they would not have reached a competitive total also. At the stage when they were reeling at 82-5, Pollard counter-attacked, and got a few runs under his belt. Ishan Kishan too chipped in with 33 valuable runs.

Sandeep Sharma continues to impress

The young pacer has been among the wickets, and once again he rattled the opposition with early dismissals. This time he returned with figures of 3-34 in his four over. He was instrumental in restricting Mumbai to just 149. Now he will play a pivotal role in the eliminator as well.

Wridhhiman Saha -- A revelation for SRH

Saha -- the batsman has been a revelation for SRH and perhaps India too. He has impressed with his stroke-making ability. Once again he stood out there till the very end with David Warner, during his innings of 58, and ensured that Hyderabad won the match by 10 wickets. He has also made sure. that Jonny Bairstow is made to sit out of the playing XI -- no mean achievement.