IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Devdutt Padikkal's Audacious Strokeplay Takes Twitter By Storm

Here is how the Twitterati went crazy as Padikkal smashed 56 off 42 balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore youngster Devdutt Padikkal smashed 56 in just 42 balls as the Social Media erupted during game three of the Indian Premier League. Padikkal went out to open with Aussie captain Aaron Finch but it was the 20-year-old Kannadiga who hogged all the limelight.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL POINTS TABLE

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to his knock:

#Pallikal has dominated last year’s domestic season and now I wish he dominates in #IPL2020 and goes on to dominate international cricket... Great talent 👍#ProGyaan #IPL #SRHvsRCB @RCBTweets — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 21, 2020

Last IPL everyone thought Shivam Dube played like a young Yuvraj Singh. Perhaps, they should have waited a year longer for another RCB player. Devdutt Padikkal is such a treat to watch! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) September 21, 2020

RCB have most productive 1st Powerplay in the tournament so far thanks to young Devdutt Padikkal. Looks a blithe spirit, unafraid to take risks and play big shots — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 21, 2020

the australian captain is playing the supporting role in a partnership with a 20 year old uncapped indian kid #IPL2020 #SRHvsRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 21, 2020

Not surprised to see Padikkal bossing , class act . #RCBvSRH — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 21, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal....we are witnessing a very special player making a solid first impression. So glad that #RCB has given him an opportunity in the first game itself. #IPL2020 #SRHvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2020

Since 2018, Devdutt Paddikal's Average + Strike Rate in T20s is 240.19. The highest in the world among 349 batsmen who have scored at least 500 runs. Having a fine debut for RCB at the moment. #SRHvsRCB — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 21, 2020

A lot of RCB's fortunes will now depend on this young opener.