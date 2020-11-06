- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020 Eliminator, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SRH vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / SRH vs RCB Dream11 Captain / SRH vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 6, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the Eliminator match of the IPL 2020. The winner from tomorrow’s game will play against the loser team of Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. SRH have a good chance to advance to the next level as they head into the game with the confidence of four wins out of the last five matches. On the other hand, RCB, who are low on confidence due to their four straight losses, will be eager for a win. Virat Kohli’s team have always fared poorly against SRH at crucial junctures, they will be desperate to snap out of it and give their all for another chance to feature in the final. The match will be played in Sharjah at 07:30 pm IST.
November 6 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: David Warner
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: AB de Villiers
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar
IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB Dream11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan
SRH vs RCB IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg or Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma
SRH vs RCB IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Dale Steyn or Isuru Udana
