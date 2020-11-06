IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Eliminator: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on each other in the IPL 2020 Eliminator on November 6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will commence at 7.30 pm.

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad played very well in the last few matches, finishing in the top four in the league stages. At one point, it seemed that their chances of qualifying for the playoff were bleak as they were at the sixth or seventh spot in the standings. But, they turned situations into their favour and won their last three games in the league stage. They are at the third spot on the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have also impressed cricket lovers with their performance in this season. They are at the fourth spot in the standings with 14 points. Although they lost last four games in the league stage, they played well in the initial and mid phase of the tournament. They have not won a single IPL trophy, despite being a strong side.

Both the teams will be trying their best to win the upcoming match as the side which loses will get eliminated from IPL 2020. It will be seen how weather and pitch will have an impact on the outcome of the SRH vs RCB clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi weather report

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 32 degree Celsius tomorrow. Humidity will be around 46 per cent and wind speed will be about 14 kmph. There is no forecast of rain in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi pitch report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, has supported both the batsmen and the bowlers. In the last few games in the league stage, the team batting second got the advantage. Dew plays a considerable role in the second innings as bowlers find it difficult to grip the ball. So, it is expected that the skippers of both the teams will hope to win the toss, so that they could field first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator

WHEN: November 6 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE/UPDATES: