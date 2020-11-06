IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Eliminator Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Eliminator, Predicted XIs: Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the third spot in the league stage, while RCB were at the fourth position.

David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 Eliminator on November 6. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and it will start at 7.30 pm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were not in a strong position at a point in the tournament. But, they brought in Wriddhiman Saha, replacing Jonny Bairstow and things changed for them. Saha played the last three games of the league stage for SRH and performed in each match. In two of the three clashes, he scored half-centuries. Warner also seems to have regained some form as he along with Saha powered his side to 10-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their last league match of IPL 2020.

Besides these two, Rashid Khan of SRH has impressed cricket fans with his outstanding bowling performance. The likes of Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have also provided strength to the SRH’s bowling line-up.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led Bangalore outfit have also had a good tournament this year. They finished in the top four in the league matches. RCB’s batting is supported by Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal, while their bowling department is managed by Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Morris and Mohammed Siraj.

SRH and RCB will be giving their best to win the match as the loser of this game will be eliminated from the tournament. Winner of this match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg or Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Dale Steyn or Isuru Udana