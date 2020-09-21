IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Match 3 - Dubai International Stadium Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Match 3, Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad are all set to commence their campaign in the IPL 2020 tournament on September 21 against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is scheduled to take place in Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

After finishing 4th in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, the SunRisers Hyderabad are back in the game for IPL season 2020. The team, headed by TikTok champion David Warner will begin their innings this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore, headed by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The teams will go head-to-head against each other on Monday, September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium. The SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 fixture is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST.

While SunRisers Hyderabad have some star players in their squad this year and are willing to start off their campaign with a victory, RCB will try their best to change their image of being under-performers by winning the first match on Day 3 of IPL 2020.

Needless to say, both the teams have world-class batmen in their kitty. If compared, the Sunrisers lack a bit when it comes to depth, while RCB might have a tough time with its current bowling order.

Also Read : Happy That I Don't Have to Bowl to Brendon McCullum Anymore, Says Pat Cummins

In the past, SRH have won the IPL trophy once in 2016, while finishing off as finalist in 2018. On the other hand, while RCB have not lifted the champions trophy in any IPL season, they have managed to reach the finals three times in previous editions.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai Weather Forecast

The IPL 2020 Match 3 between SRH and RCB will take place in Dubai on September 21. The temperature will stay the highest at 31 degrees. The weather is expected to be very warm with hazy sunshine. The temperature in UAE stays humid during these days, making it a little tough for batsmen to score runs.

Also Read : Shaheen Afridi Takes Four Wickets in Four Balls for Hamphire in Vitality Blast

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai Pitch Report

All the stadiums in the United Arab Emirates are favourable to the spinners. With humidity in the atmosphere, the batsmen are expected to have a tough day playing on the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium.

SRH’s batting line-up has David Warner, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow. While the players have been consistent so far, there is no Indian player in the top batting squad. The team is better known for their bowling squad, including players. However, swing bowlers like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma might not be able to perform well on the pitch.

RCB has Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch for their top batsmen, while the bowling onus lies on Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, and Umesh Yadav.

Also Read : Felt Like a Senior Walking Into The Team - Ravichandran Ashwin

The last match played on the Dubai International Cricket stadium was scheduled in November 2019, where Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea in a T20 fixture.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Match 3

WHEN: September 21 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: FOR SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Match 3 live score, visit the link here https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/