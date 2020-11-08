IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB, Qualifier 2 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Predicted XIs l Sunrisers Hyderabad advanced to the second qualifier fixture of the IPL after defeating Royal Challenger Bangalore by six wickets in the Eliminator match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, Predicted XIs l In the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday, November 8. While SRH dealt a knockout blow to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator fixture of the IPL, DC lost to Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier match of the tournament in Dubai.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

With a victory in Eliminator round, SRH ended the dreams and hopes for RCB once again in IPL 2020. However, despite losing in the Qualifier 1, DC has one more chance to prove their game against the winners of Eliminator round. The winner of Qualifier 2 round will face Mumbai Indians directly in the IPL 2020 finale.

Shreyas Iyer’s team DC are low on confidence and the team look to have lost the zeal to endure the tournament anymore. Whereas, David Warner’s team after blowing hot and cold throughout the season, currently are riding on a four-match winning streak to reach this part of the competition.

Both the teams have faced each other on 17 occasions, SRH have the upper hand with 11 wins. The win loss record in the last games is 3-2 in SRH’s favour. SRH, having previously won the IPL title in 2016, will be aiming to capitalise on their winning momentum as it will get them a step closer to a second title. While DC will be aiming to get rid of their losing jinx and enter the fray for their maiden IPL final.

ALSO READ: Women's T20 Challenge, SUP vs TRA, Today's Match at Sharjah, Live Scores: Supernovas Opt to Bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje