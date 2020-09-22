IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB - Yuzvendra Chahal's Fiancee Dhanashree Verma Dances As He Receives Man Of The Match Award

Yuzevendra Chahal won the Man of the Match award during the match between RCB and SRH. Yuzi's Fiancee Dhanashree Verma took to instagram to expressing her love and support towards the RCB player.

Most of us fondly remember the popular chocolate advertisement where a female spectator runs onto the field to congratulate her partner on scoring the winning runs. It seems like Dhanashree, fiancé of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, took a cue from this ad for her latest social media post. As shown in the video on Instagram, Dhanashree couldn’t hold her excitement and started clapping and jumping in front of the television set, as Chahal collected his Player of the Match trophy.

RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was instrumental in his side's 10-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their season opening league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Chahal’s spell proved decisive as he picked three wickets, dismissing Manish Pandey in his first spell of three overs, he returned in the 16th over to pick two wickets off consecutive deliveries to scalp both Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar’s wickets and shift the momentum in RCB’s favour.

Chahal’s match winning spell proved his contention for the Player of the Match, even with the likes team mate’s Devdutt Padikkal’s stellar batting display (56 runs of 42 balls) and AB de Villiers (51 runs of 30 balls) to match.

It was Chahal's first competitive match in over six months and Dhanashree was watching her future husband roll his arms over for the first time since their engagement in August. "Here's to our first match together," she captioned her post.

"At the end of the day it's a game and anything can happen since they've all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons. You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best. So guys sit back & enjoy #dream11 @iplt20 and spread positivity around. But aaj yeh humara din hai #royalchallengersbangalore @royalchallengersbangalore," she added.

Chahal was also quick to thank Dhanashree for her "cute" gesture. Showing affection for his fiancee he wrote: "So cute love thank you @dhanashree9".