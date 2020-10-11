IPL 2020: SRH vs RR Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SRH vs RR Dream11 Best Picks / SRH vs RR Dream11 Captain / SRH vs RR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 26th match of Indian Premier League season (IPL) 2020 is going to be between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 11 at 3:30 pm.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

While SRH ranks third in the points table with six points, RR are second to last with two victories and four losses, so far. SRH have played a total of six matches and have won three. Rajasthan Royals suffered four consecutive losses. In their last match on October 9, they were defeated by Delhi Capitals by 46 runs. In fact, after this defeat, captain Steve Smith accepted that he is not batting well.

ALSO READ: KXIP vs KKR, CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Desperate CSK Look for a Turnaround

On the other hand, SRH are performing well and have won two out of the last three matches. Their last match was with Kings XI Punjab which they won by 69 runs. They will be set to dominate RR in the next match.

SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming

The matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched online on Disney+ Hotstar where they are streamed live.TV viewers can switch to Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels to watch the match.

SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Match details

October 11 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

IPL 2020 Dream 11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 Dream 11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals captain: Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 Dream 11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals vice-captain: Manish Pandey

IPL 2020 Dream 11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

IPL 2020 Dream 11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals batsmen: David Warner, Manish Pandey and Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2020 Dream 11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals all-rounders: Abdul Samad, Ben Stokes

IPL 2020 Dream 11 team for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals bowlers: Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Shreyas Gopal

SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 against Rajasthan Royals: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

SRH vs RR IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror/Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi