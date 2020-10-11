- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatMatch Ended169/4(20.0) RR 8.45
BLR
CHE132/8(20.0) RR 8.45
Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
KOL
PUN162/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Kolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 26 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
Riding high on their recent win against Kings XI Punjab, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming match
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 8:56 AM IST
Riding high on their recent win against Kings XI Punjab, David Warner -led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming match.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
SRH have shown a resilient performance after losing their first two matches of this season. They went on to win three out of four matches and are currently ranked number three on the table.
The upcoming match will hopefully play into their favour with the help of bowlers like Rashid Khan, left-arm pacers Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan, and the opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, the team lacks the fifth bowling option and have been using part-timers to do the job which might affect the performance.
In the last match against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab, the opening pair of Warner and Bairstow scored 160 runs in just 15.1 overs. Warner got 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow went on to make 97 runs off 55 deliveries. The partnership is essential for the team’s overall performance and hopefully they will continue with their performance.
ALSO READ: KXIP vs KKR, CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: Desperate CSK Look for a Turnaround
When it comes to Rajasthan Royals this match is pretty important for their survival in this season. The team are currently at seventh position on the table just above Kings XI Punjab. Led by Steve Smith, the team lost their last match to Delhi Capitals after falling short of chasing 184 runs.
The team have been on a four match losing streak and will surely be under a lot of pressure to perform better in this crucial match. The inconsistent performance by Jos Buttler and Steve Smith followed by Sanju Samson’s stunning run of four successive single-digit scores has definitely affected the team. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes might lead the team to victory in this match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
All Recent Matches