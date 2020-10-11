IPL 2020: SRH vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 26 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Riding high on their recent win against Kings XI Punjab, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be facing Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming match

SRH have shown a resilient performance after losing their first two matches of this season. They went on to win three out of four matches and are currently ranked number three on the table.

The upcoming match will hopefully play into their favour with the help of bowlers like Rashid Khan, left-arm pacers Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan, and the opening batsmen David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, the team lacks the fifth bowling option and have been using part-timers to do the job which might affect the performance.

In the last match against KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab, the opening pair of Warner and Bairstow scored 160 runs in just 15.1 overs. Warner got 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow went on to make 97 runs off 55 deliveries. The partnership is essential for the team’s overall performance and hopefully they will continue with their performance.

When it comes to Rajasthan Royals this match is pretty important for their survival in this season. The team are currently at seventh position on the table just above Kings XI Punjab. Led by Steve Smith, the team lost their last match to Delhi Capitals after falling short of chasing 184 runs.

The team have been on a four match losing streak and will surely be under a lot of pressure to perform better in this crucial match. The inconsistent performance by Jos Buttler and Steve Smith followed by Sanju Samson’s stunning run of four successive single-digit scores has definitely affected the team. However, all-rounder Ben Stokes might lead the team to victory in this match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi