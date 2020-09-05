Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

7/1 (1.1)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

IPL 2020: Star Bangladesh Bowler Denied NOC by Board to Play in IPL

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
Mustafizur Rahman (IPL)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has denied an NOC to Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL 2020 due to his obligations for the national side, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The pacer was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, after their pacers had withdrawn from the squad. Mumbai have signed James Pattinson in place of Lasith Malinga, but KKR are yet to find a replacement for Harry Gurney.

The pacer was denied the NOC since Bangladesh is supposed to tour Sri Lanka for a three-test series in October. "Yes, he [Mustafizur] had an offer from the IPL but we did not give him NOC as we have the Sri Lanka tour coming up," BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan confirmed to Cricbuzz on Friday.

The BCB had earlier allowed him to register for the IPL, but had barred in playing from T20 leagues, owing to his injury concerns.

In the last few outings for Bangladesh, his performance has been rather ordinary and the T20I series in India was similar. He just managed to pick up one wicket in three games. In the IPL though, he has 24 wickets in as many games at an average of 28.54.

The BCB is now planning to a week-long camp before the Sri Lanka tour, which is set to begin on Sepetember 21, and Mustafizur is expected to be a part of it.

