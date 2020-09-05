IPL 2020: Star Bangladesh Bowler Denied NOC by Board to Play in IPL
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has denied an NOC to Mustafizur Rahman for the upcoming IPL due to his obligations for the national side, according to a report in Cricbuzz. The pacer was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, after their pacers had withdrawn from the squad. Mumbai have signed James Pattinson in place of Lasith Malinga, but KKR are yet to find a replacement for Harry Gurney.
