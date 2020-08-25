Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Star Sells 50% Inventory in 20 Days

Star India has signed up 10 sponsors and 27 other advertisers for Dream11 IPL. Despite the short sales window, the broadcaster is reported to have already booked more than 50 % of its inventory.

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
IPL 2020 | Won't be Difficult for CSK Seniors to Get Back Into Groove, Their Experience Will Help: L Balaji

With less than a month to go for the 13th edition of the Dream11 IPL, sources have revealed that Star India has signed up 10 sponsors and 27 other advertisers. Despite the short sales window, the broadcaster is reported to have already booked more than 50 % of its inventory. The media rights holder for the cricket tournament has reportedly signed up Amazon, PhonePe and Dream 11 as co-presenting sponsors for this edition. Some of other sponsors which are reported to have confirmed their associations are ITC foods, Polycab, Asian Paints, Coca Cola, MRF, Mondolez and Kamala Pasand. Apart from the sponsors other advertisers reported to have apparently confirmed their deals are Swiggy, Hyundai, HMSI, Muthoot finance, UB group, Indigo paints, Kia motors, Adani Wilmar and Bisleri.

ALSO READ : IPL 2020: Due to Coronavirus Restrictions, BCCI Can't Invite State Units to UAE Yet, Says Jay Shah

Sources say increased interest from FMCG, BFSI advertisers is also being witnessed, along with other categories such as online gaming, consumer durables, auto and apparel. Reasons for this - a unique combination of festive season and a high impact opportunity like IPL, for brands to engage and influence consumers to purchase. Many of those categories and brands that are engaged in conversations are keen to leverage the scale, quick reach and high visibility proposition that IPL on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar will deliver for their brands.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Dream11 is Completely Homegrown Indian Brand, Clarifies IPL Title Sponsor

Apart from buying spots for their ads, many brands also have chosen to come on board the IPL season by leveraging other assets like aston bands and logo bugs. These assets have had an unusual high demand according to a leading media planner. The pre-match show is another area where brands with limited outlays have showcased their interest and participation in. Star is reported to have increased its programming content for pre-shows thus making more inventory available for this popular asset for brands which want to participate in IPL during the festive season.

With the matches set to begin at 7:30pm and fans and viewers waiting for the return of live sports, Star Sports is set to break all viewership records this season.

