IPL 2020: Staying in Bio-Bubble is Like Big Boss, I Keep Myself Entertained - Shikhar Dhawan

India and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is calmness personified. While the IPL 2020 bio-bubble can be quite taxing for players, the southpaw sees it as a means to test mental strength. The best part is -- he is not complaining. In a chat with Hindustan Times, he says, “Nice to test our mental strength." Right after this he adds, “It’s almost like Big Boss.”

The IPL gets underway on September 19 that will see the players being confined to the hotel premises, training ground and the match venue only. “It (the bio-bubble) is a new thing for everyone,” he says. “More than challenging, I see it as an opportunity to improve in every aspect. I keep myself entertained; I take it in a positive way.”

“It totally depends on how a person talks to himself; you can be your best friend or you can be a victim,” Dhawan says. “You can have 10 people who are positive around you, but if you are not your friend, no one can help.

“We don’t have any outlet. I enjoy going to a restaurant, seeing people. So, how are people going to take it? This IPL it’s going to matter a lot.

“If people are not performing well, how do they take it? They have to stay with the same people, in the hotel only, in the same space. I am sure it’s going to have a huge impact on everyone.”

Dhawan feels that he can handle the entire situation, through meditation and yoga, that helped him physically and mentally. “My stamina, focus, and mobility has got better,” he says, “I used to have a stiff body, my mobility has really gone to a level I like. Also skills keep changing. Little things that you won’t notice, like my stance has changed a little. Some of it is detailed stuff that of course I won’t like to tell.”

Now the 34-year-old has his eyes set on the big prize -- winning the trophy for his team, that Delhi has never won. “More than skill-based, it’s going to be mentally challenging, coming after five months and playing in such a big tournament. It will take a lot of courage, skill and everything for a team to start doing well. Can there be a new winner? Why not? Someone was saying how every leap year there is a new winner. Hopefully, we will see Delhi Capitals lifting the trophy.”

Talking about the team balance he said, “Prithvi (Shaw) is in good touch, he is a class player. And Rishabh, Shreyas and Prithvi all are maturing as well. And we have Ajinkya Rahane, Ashwin coming in… I feel we’ve got a very complete side. Especially at the start, the pitches are going to be nice, I am assuming. Playing only on three venues, we will get turning pitches as well. We got enough batsmen who play the turning ball well. We have Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul as well, and Lalit Yadav is a good bat and bowls off-spin.”

Delhi have Ricky Ponting as their coach, and has one advice for Dhawan. “He is a great coach and I enjoy working with him. He told me, keep your body language stronger and I worked on it and it has helped me. We (players) are mindful of the need to do specific things so that we improve.”