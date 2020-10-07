- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
MUM
RAJ136/10(20.0) RR 9.65
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
DEL
BLR137/9(20.0) RR 9.8
Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Steve Smith Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over-rate Against Mumbai Indians
RR's skipper Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2020. In this match Rajasthan suffered a massive 57-run defeat against four-time champions Mumbai. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an official statement.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
As far as the match is concerned, stylish right-hander Suryakumar Yadav (79*) smashed his highest score in the tournament as Mumbai Indians put up a clinical performance against a lackluster Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in IPL 2020. Yadav hammered an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls to fire Mumbai Indians to an imposing 193 for four after Rohit Sharma opted to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
In response, Royals were down and out at 12 for three before Jos Buttler gave them a glimmer of hope with a 44-ball 70. However, he did not get support from the other batsmen and Royals ended up well short at 136 in 18.1 overs for a 57-run loss, their third in a row. The three changes that they made also did not work for them.
Mumbai's pace trio was exceptional once again with Jasprit Bumrah being the pick of them, returning with figures of four for 20, the best of the tournament so far. Trent Boult struck twice in the powerplay while James Pattinson removed Buttler in the 14th over.
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1804 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 1704 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
-
DEL vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 1603 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
