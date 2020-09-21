IPL 2020: Stuck to Basics, Didn't Try Anything Out of the Box, Says Ravi Bishnoi

The young leg spinner made his name in Indian Cricket by having an amazing ICC UNDER-19 CRICKET WORLD CUP earlier this year, which made KXIP pick him in auction.

Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut on Sunday against Delhi Capitals, has revealed that he was more excited than nervous and all his focus was on to win the game for his side, which didn't happen.

Kings XI came out on the wrong side of the result in their opening encounter of the 2020 IPL, losing to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over.

Bishnoi ended with impressive figures of 1/22 despite bowling all his overs outside the powerplay, and bowling to the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

"I was a bit nervous in the beginning, but it was more excitement than nervousness for me to make my debut. I just wanted to do well and help my team win," said Bishnoi to KXIP.in after the game.

The leggie bowled quicker through the air and kept a tight stump to stump line for the better part of his spell, not allowing the batsmen to free their arms. He was rewarded with the price scalp of Pant during his four-overs spell.

"Bowling against Pant, there was no set plan or strategy in place, I just kept sticking to the basics, didn't try another out of the box. Just kept bowling how I normally would," he said.

Kings XI will play their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.