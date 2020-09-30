IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Confident Virat Kohli Will Return to Old Ways

Former India captain is quite confident and feels Virat Kohli will be among runs very soon.

Since the Indian Premier League debuted, the Royal Challengers Bangalore has performed in three matches of the 12. Unfortunately, India captain and RCB skipper hasn’t had the best start to the tournament this year. Although the Bangalore based outfit has collected two wins so far, Virat Kohli’s input remains at just 18 runs, six on an average. Kohli’s stint in the ongoing edition is being touted as the worst in his IPL career to-date.

With his willow in IPL 2020, Kohli has registered 14, 1 and 3 in terms of runs in his field outings. Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who stirred a storm in the commentary box with his debatable statement last week, has come forward in support of the batsman. Gavaskar believes that Kohli will soon find his form despite three quiet matches. The former Indian skipper argued that Kohli is the highest run getter in the history of IPL.

These remarks were quoted by Gavaskar on-air post RCB’s win against MI in the fateful Super Over at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 71-year-old went on to say that Kohli is a class act, a fact known to all. The right handed batsman will make a remarkable comeback in the tournament going forward, as per Gavaskar.

Gavaskar believes that with a repertoire like Kohli’s, there is no doubt that he will make up for it towards the end, regardless of low scores in the first three games.The former player feels that Kohli will end up scoring a minimum of 400 to 500 runs by the time the IPL 2020 comes to a close, a landmark the 31-year old manages to accomplish every year with ease. Gavaskar mentioned the 1000 runs in 2016 with which Kohli capped that year’s league.

Next up, the Kohli led side will lock horns with last match’s winners Rajasthan Royals. RCB will clash with RR in Abu Dhabi on October 3.