IPL 2020: 'Where Am I Being Sexist?' - Gavaskar Defends Comments on Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said his comments on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that were made during commentating on an IPL 2020 game were taken out of context.

Gavaskar said that he was referring to the couple playing cricket in their building compound during the lockdown period and that there was nothing sexist about his remarks.

"As you hear from the commentary, Aakash (Chopra) and I were doing commentary for the Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking abot the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches," Gavaskar told India Today.

"Rohit didn't strike the ball well in his first match, MSD didn't strike the ball well, Virat also didn't strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice.

"That was the point that was being made. Virat also had no practice and the only practice that they had when they were seen them playing in their building compund and Anushka was bowling to him. That's what I said. That's the only bowling, I have not used any other word.

"She was bowling to him, that's all. Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. That's the only thing I am doing.

"The point I am trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody, including Virat in the lockdwon. I am not being sexist. If somebody, has interpreted it, what can I do?.

"I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat.

"Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It's a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That's all. Where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?"

His comments had earned a stinging rebuke from Anushka herself as well as several users on Twitter.