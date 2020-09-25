- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MI
KKR146/9(20.0) RR 9.75
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: 'Where Am I Being Sexist?' - Gavaskar Defends Comments on Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Sunil Gavaskar said his comments on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that were made during commentating on an IPL 2020 game were taken out of context.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said his comments on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli that were made during commentating on an IPL 2020 game were taken out of context.
Gavaskar said that he was referring to the couple playing cricket in their building compound during the lockdown period and that there was nothing sexist about his remarks.
"As you hear from the commentary, Aakash (Chopra) and I were doing commentary for the Hindi channel. And Aakash was talking abot the fact that there has been very little chance for proper practice for everybody. That has actually shown in the rustiness of some of the players in their first matches," Gavaskar told India Today.
"Rohit didn't strike the ball well in his first match, MSD didn't strike the ball well, Virat also didn't strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice.
Also Read: Anushka Sharma Slams Sunil Gavaskar Over 'Distasteful' Remark
"That was the point that was being made. Virat also had no practice and the only practice that they had when they were seen them playing in their building compund and Anushka was bowling to him. That's what I said. That's the only bowling, I have not used any other word.
"She was bowling to him, that's all. Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. That's the only thing I am doing.
"The point I am trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody, including Virat in the lockdwon. I am not being sexist. If somebody, has interpreted it, what can I do?.
"I would like to say it again. Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat.
Also Read: Netizens Call Out Sunil Gavaskar for His Alleged Controversial Comment on Virat & Anushka
"Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It's a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time during the lockdown. That's all. Where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?"
His comments had earned a stinging rebuke from Anushka herself as well as several users on Twitter.
Recent Matches
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 523 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 422 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 2020, Match 321 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
-
DC vs KXIP, IPL, 2020, Match 220 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches