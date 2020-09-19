IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Places His Bet on This Player to Emerge as a Match-Winner for RCB

With Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians all ready to lock horns, the veterans have a prediction to make, read along to find more

The Indian Premier League will begin on September 19, with the first match of the 13th season of the IPL being played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. While both these teams have multiple previous victories to their name, there is one team in the league which is known for its inglorious past. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, packed with a team of talented cricketers, have failed to become champions in any IPL season so far.

Led by current captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, the team have remained an underperformer for all the seasons played so far. RCB have been questioned for their team selection. However, needless to mention, the team also have players like Kohli and AB de Villiers, who have emerged as the most successful players of the IPL seasons.

In the 13th season of the IPL to be played in UAE, the RCB will be back on fields with an expectation to raise the victory cup this year. To make this dream come true, RCB have included world-class players like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris to their squad. Apart from the players, the team have also made changes to the support staff, including former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and former Australian cricket Simon Katich in their management.

In a recent column for Sportstar, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar discussed the struggles of RCB in a bid to win the IPL trophy this year. In Gavaskar’s words, the fact that RCB haven’t won the title as yet is a puzzle.

He added, “Any team that has Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers should never be short of runs. The problem is, when these two failed, then the others haven’t put their hands up.”

As the pitches in UAE are favourable for spinners and difficult for batsmen, Gavaskar has picked a player of his choice who could turn out to be a match-winner for RCB this year.

He mentioned the slow pitches should be played with a champion batsmen as the opener on the batting line, and a spinner in the team for the bowling line. In such a scenario, Gavaskar has placed his bet on Yuzvendra Chahal to be the upcoming match-winner for RCB on slow pitches of UAE.

RCB will open their account on Match Day 3, playing their first game of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.