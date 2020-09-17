IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Talks on Which Team 'Shouldn't Find It Too Difficult To Win'

Former Indian Captain Sunil Gavaskar gives his opinion on which team would find it easy to win the IPL 2020.

The clock has started ticking for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin. Ahead of one of the most difficult tournaments, legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has predicted the winning team for this year.

Gavaskar gives his opinion that the four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will not face many difficulties in defending the winning title in the UAE.

Declaring MI as his firm favourite, the former Indian skipper said that the Rohit Sharma-led team should be successful in bringing home their fifth title with the kind of squad they have at their disposal.

The batting legend told India Today that he feels Mumbai Indians have been through numerous odds in the IPL so far. Gavaskar believes that MI has played five finals and has capped four out of them and hence they know how to handle the pressure well.

The 71-year-old further pointed out few areas of concern in the squad that could potentially give rise to some issues in IPL 2020.

The batting great stated there is a dearth of class spinners in the MI team with Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya as the two most dependable choices. The former Indian captain claimed that the middle-order and no. 4 spot of the batting, to be precise, can ascertain as a challenge for the defending champions.

So far in the history of the IPL competition, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most successful team with four IPL titles to their name. They conquered arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by a single run in a nail biting final match last year. However, the players had been on a forced break due to COVID-19 that could act as a challenge for the defending champions to lift the trophy once again this year.

Mumbai Indians is all set to get underway a tough competition from September 19. In the tournament opener, MI will fight to retain the title against last year's runners up Chennai Super Kings at Abu Dhabi.