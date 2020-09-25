IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar's Son Takes Dig at Criticism from Anushka Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan has seemingly taken a dig at Bollywood star Anushka Sharma for criticising his father's comments involving her and husband Virat Kohli during an IPL 2020 match.

Gavaskar had seemingly made an unsavoury remark on commentary during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, prompting fierce criticism from social media and even Anushka herself.

However, Rohan Gavaskar posted an image that had a phrase which made it clear that, for him at least, his father's comments were taken out of context.

"I love cholocate. Read it again. This is how you fail your exams," reads the picture.

Many people responded to the tweet in agreement but some also pointed out that Gavaskar senior's comments could be seen in bad taste.

Anushka had responded via a strongly worded statement on her official Instagram account.

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game," read her statement.

“I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process?

“It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”