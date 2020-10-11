IPL 2020: Sunil Narine Reported for Bowling With Suspected Illegal Action in KKR vs KXIP Match

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine has been reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Action during the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Narine has been placed on the 'warning list' and is permitted to bowl in the tournament, according to a release by the BCCI. The report was made by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Ulhas Gandhe.

"Another report will result in Mr. Narine being suspended from bowling in the Dream11 IPL 2020 until cleared by the BCCI Suspect Bowling Action Committee," the statement added.

Narine has had a history of issues with his bowling action, having been made to correct it multiple times.

In Saturday's match in Abu Dhabi, Narine played a crucial role, picking up 2 for 28 from 4 overs. He bowled in the death, with KXIP needing only 22 runs from 18 balls with 9 wickets in hand. Narine turned it around for them with 2 wickets including that of Nicholas Pooran, and then defended 14 in the last over as KKR won by 2 runs.

Narine had also bowled a crucial spell of 1/31 in KKR's previous game, against CSK, helping them win from a similar tight position.

The latest development will be a huge worry for KKR, for not only is Narine a big player in the team, but their key all-rounder Andre Russell also could not bowl in the Saturday game due to an injury.

Narine, 32, is one of the top bowlers in T20 cricket. He has played 347 matches in the format picking up 390 wickets at an economy of only 6.04 runs. In IPL, he has played 116 matches for 127 wickets at an economy of 6.74.

He's also a handy batsman, and even opened for KKR in the first three games albeit with minimal success this season.

Apart from Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, the other spin options for KKR are Kuldeep Yadav, who played the first three games, off-spinner Chris Green, and left-arm spinner M Siddharth.