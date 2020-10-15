- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Sunil Narine to Work with Carl Crowe to Correct Bowling Action
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine will work with the team's spin bowling consultant Carl Crowe to correct his action for the remaining IPL 2020 fixtures.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine will work with the team's spin bowling consultant Carl Crowe to correct his action for the remaining IPL 2020 fixtures. (IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)
Narine was reported for a suspect action after the side's match against Kings XI Punjab and also missed their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore as a result.
Narine could go in for a to a biomechanical analysis but the rules around the quarantine periods would mean he would miss the remainder of the tournament.
"Crowe was the man Narine went to after being called for suspect action back in 2014-2015 and with him in the unit, it was but obvious that the two would try to correct his action to ensure that the spinner can return to bowling after being called in the game against Kings XI Punjab. They have been working overtime be it at the nets or while analysing angles with data analysts," an unnamed source told ANI.
Also Read: Anrich Nortje Breaks Compatriot Dale Steyn's 8-year Old IPL Record
KKR issued a statement saying they were surprised by the incident. "This came as a surprise to the franchise and Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility," KKR said.
"Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far.
"Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter."
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches