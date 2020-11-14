IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad – All the Numbers That Matter

After a slow start, Sunrisers Hyderabad found some late momentum and this carried them through to the playoffs. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator, but then went down to Delhi Capitals in the second qualifiers and had to be content with the third spot when the league ended.

Led by David Warner, the side grappled with a lot of injuries but they consistently punched above their weight and made it through to the playoffs.

Here we take a look at how the side fared as we rummage through all the important numbers:

Highest Wicket taker – Rashid Khan has been a stellar figure for SRH ever since he arrived and this season was no different. He ended up with 20 wickets in 16 matches and won a number of matches all on his own.

Bowler with best economy rate – Not only wickets, but Rashid was also extremely frugal. He ended the season with an economy of 5.38 which was absolutely astounding.

Most expensive bowler – Siddarth Kaul played just a solitary match and he ended with an economy rate of 16 rpo which made him the most expensive bowler.

Batsman with best strike rate – Young right-hander Abdul Samad gave glimpses of his superb hitting skills and ended the season with a strike rate of 170.77.

Batsman with most number of 4s – Skipper David Warner has always been a prolific run maker for the side and this season was no different. He ended with 548 runs in 16 matches and creamed 52 boundaries.

Batsman with most number of 6s – Manish Pandey was a critical cog in the SRH wheel this season and he ended with 425 runs with 18 sixes.

Batsman with most number of 50s – David Warner leads the charts once again as he gave consistent starts to his side and ended with 5 half-centuries.

Batsman with most number of 100s – There were no centurions for SRH this season.

Highest Team total – SRH slammed 219 runs for the loss of 2 wickets against Delhi and this was the best performance of the season.

Lowest team total – SRH was reduced to 114 against Kings XI Punjab and this became their worst performance with the bat.