IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad players indulge in 'bottle flip challenge'

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 crossed the half-way mark recently, where most of the teams have stepped up their efforts to book a slot in the play-offs

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 crossed the half-way mark recently, where most of the teams have stepped up their efforts to book a slot in the play-offs. A lot has transpired in between these 28 matches – unexpected wins, unique shuffling of batting-bowling choices and not to forget, two super-overs finishers.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Franchise teams are under a lot of duress as the tournament for the first time is being played under strict safety protocols and physical distancing norms due to the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictions. However, they do keep challenging each other with few fun activities to keep them entertained and take their minds off playing. The Sunrisers Hyderabad players employed one such fun activity to keep their spirits up.

SRH posted a video on Twitter showing their players indulge in a bottle flip challenge. It featured Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad and Priyam Garg among others using their water bottles to challenge each other in a bottle-flip contest during the training session.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: MI Thrash KKR By 8 Wickets

The challenge was played in a knockout style, after a couple of free trials which most of the players didn’t get to land their bottles. Later one-by-one, they started to lose out including the favourite Rashid Khan. Abdul Samad triumphed others to win the bottle challenge.

The video captioned as ‘Who is the SRH bottle (with a bottle emoji icon) flip champion?’ and a funny wink emoji, has been viewed over 11,700 times and has been shared across other social media platforms too.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/SunRisers/status/1316997678429921280

While most of the users liked the challenge and appreciated the team and Samad, few users commented on SRH’s slipping form off late.

In their previous game David Warner led SRH lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs. SRH struggled from the start to chase 168 set by CSK, as skipper David Warner and opener Manish Pandey failed to provide a good start. Kane Williamson stepped-in and controlled the slide with a brilliant fifty, however, the Kiwi’s effort went in vain and SRH lost by 20 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a four-day break in the tournament and will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.