IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - Head to Hard

Time is fast running out for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a team which desperately needs their batting to click when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on Tuesday in a battle to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff hopes alive. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

The three-time champions and the last edition's runner-up, CSK are seeking a revival of fortunes after suffering five defeats in seven games. They are currently at the second last position in the eight-team standings halfway into the tournament. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

Considered one of the most successful chasers in the history of IPL with a chase-master in Dhoni, CSK's batting struggle this year can be gauged from the fact that all their defeats came while going after targets.

While Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have had decent outings so far, CSK need a stronger show from its faltering middle order to.

After facing brickbats for persisting with Kedar Jadhav, CSK dropped him in their last match and his replacement Narayan Jagadeesan (33 off 28) made a decent score in the company of Ambati Rayudu (42 off 40). However, CSK's chase fell apart after the duo departed.

The likes of Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo too failed to come to the team's rescue.

Head-to-head:

The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the IPL so far, and CSK holds a 9-4 head-to-head win/loss record over SRH.

The two sides have already squard off previously this season in Dubai on October 2. SRH had registered a narrow seven run victory over CSK back then thanks in no small part to Priyam Garg's unbeaten half-century and Rashid Khan's economical bowling figures.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

WHEN: October 13, 2020 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

