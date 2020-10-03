- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides
SRH elected to bat first after winning the toss. The team suffered an early setback as their opener Jonny Bairstow got out for a duck
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 3, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
It is an unusual scenario for the Chennai Super Kings as they find themselves at the bottom of the team standings, after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Match 14 of the ongoing IPL 2020.
SRH came with a plan and executed it to perfection.
SRH elected to bat first after winning the toss. The team suffered an early setback as their opener Jonny Bairstow got out for a duck. Manish Pandey and David Warner then held their ground and took their team to 47, when CSK’s Thakur struck (claimed Pandey’s wicket) to break the partnership. Kane Williamson failed to impress after he got out at just 9 off 13 balls. It was the middle order – Priyam Garg (51) and Abhishek Sharma (31) that led the team to a decent total of 164, although for a team like CSK, it was not an impossible target.
Batting for CSK, except for Faf du Plessis, the top order just crumbled down. Watson, Rayudu and Jadhav couldn’t get to double-digit figures. Then came in Captain Cool MS Dhoni. He provided the much-needed stability to the team. He was supported by Jadeja, who scored a superb half-century but got out immediately after. Sam Curran came and smashed two sixes, scoring 15 off 5 balls, but it was too late by then.
Dhoni remained not out at 47, but couldn’t see his team through. SRH won comfortably by 7 runs in the end. Priyam Garg was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant knock for SRH.
Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Priyam Garg scored 51 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 196.15. In his innings, he smashed six boundaries and one six.
Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad
For SRH, T Natarajan was the most successful bowler in terms of wickets taken, although he was also the most expensive bowler too. He claimed 2 wickets, but gave away 43 runs in 4 overs, an economy of 10.75. He claimed the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja who was looking dangerous, having completed half-century.
Highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja was the leading run-scorer for his side. He smashed 50 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 142.86. His half century knock included five boundaries and two sixes.
Highest wicket taker for Chennai Super Kings
Deepak Chahar took two wickets, while conceding 31 runs in four overs. His economy was 7.75.
