IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Eliminator 2 Preview - Can SRH Progress To Final?

After defeating RCB in a tight finish in eliminator 1,Sunrisers Hyderabad will be exuding confidence when they take on Delhi Capitals in the second eliminator tonight in Abu Dhabi. SRH are coming into this game and they are peaking at the right time to say the least. They have won four consecutive games in a row and they are surely on a roll.

All eyes will again be on Kane Williamson. The stylish right-hander can maintain his icy cool demeanour under tremendous pressure. In a tight chase against RCB, the Kiwi maintained restraint and pounced onto the bowlers only when necessary. In a tight and tense chase Williamson can be the x-factor for SRH. Windies all-rounder Jason Holder has walked into the team and made an instant impact. He continues to be among the wickets, add his batting skills to SRH repertoire and you get a formidable side. Don’t forget Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Khan has so far accounted for 19 wickets this season. Skipper David Warner can be the dangerman that the Capitals must be wary off. If Warner is not dismissed early, he can be the bane for Shreyas Iyer and his men.

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals would hope that their strike bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje don’t have a bad day. In qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians, Nortje and Rabada went for runs and as a result DC ended up conceding 200 runs. That was a rare failure but if this happens tonight it will be fatal. Top-order is expected to be led by Shikhar Dhawan who has back-to-back centuries this season. With Prithvi Shaw horribly out of form, skipper Shreyas Iyer has to be rock and lead from the front.

WHEN: 8th November, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi, UAE

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

SRH should go with an unchanged XI which means Jonny Bairstow will continue to sit out.

Delhi Capitals Team News

Will DC drop the out of form Shaw and spring in a surprise at the top against SRH? Maybe open with Marcus Stoinis who is also struggling of late lower down in the order?

Possible Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 R Ashwin, 11 Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shreevats Goswami (wk), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Priyam Garg, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH hold the edge in the recent rivalry too having beaten DC three times in the last 5 matches.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 88 runs

SRH won by 15 runs

DC won by 2 wickets

DC won by 39 runs

SRH won by 5 wickets

Quotes

Sunrisers Hyderabad: "Today it wasn't that, it was a bit slow and not skidding as much as the last time we played here. You just have to keep it simple, back of a length. We just need to do the basics right against Delhi and see what happens," said Rashid.

Delhi Capitals: "In these long tournaments, there's a good chance most teams are going to go through those ebbs and flows but if you gave me this opportunity at the start of the season -- that we'd finish second, and we've got one game to win to get into the final -- I think everyone here would take that, so I think we're going well" said Stoinis in a virtual interaction with the media on Saturday.