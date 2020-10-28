IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-takers From Both Sides

Delhi Capitals lost their third match in a row in IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Shreyas Iyer-led side by 88 runs in the 47th clash of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday lost their third match in a row in IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Shreyas Iyer-led side by 88 runs in the 47th clash of IPL 2020. After yesterday’s game, SRH moved up to the sixth spot in the standings, while DC slipped to the third position. Hyderabad have got 10 points, while Delhi have 14 points in their kitty. After winning the toss, Iyer decided to bowl first. David Warner, the captain of SRH, came to open the innings with Wriddhiman Saha. The two stitched a partnership to give their team a good start. Both the batsmen scored half centuries.

Warner scored 66 off 34 balls, while Saha smashed 87 off 45 deliveries. Manish Pandey also contributed with the bat against DC, making 44 runs in 31 balls. SRH’s innings ended on 219 at the loss of two wickets.

When Delhi Capitals came to chase the target, SRH bowlers gave them a tough time. DC kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It started receiving jolts from the first over with Shikhar Dhawan, who is in good form, getting out without opening his account. Ajinkya Rahane, who opened with Dhawan, tried to keep the scoreboard moving from one end, but he also gave away his wicket after scoring 26. In the middle, Rishabh Pant tried to bring Delhi into the game, but he was sent to the pavilion at the individual score of 36. Finally, DC could only score 131 at the loss of ten wickets, losing the game to SRH.

Highest run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wriddhiman Saha scored 87 in 45 balls at a strike rate of 193.33. He smashed 12 boundaries and two innings.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan picked three wickets, conceding just seven runs in four overs with an economy of 1.75.

Highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant made 36 runs off 35 balls with a strike rate of 102.86. He hit three fours and a six.

Highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin took one wicket each. Nortje gave 37 runs in four overs with an economy of 9.25, while Ashwin conceded 35 runs in three overs with an economy of 11.67.