IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides
Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head against Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday won their first match of the season.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad went head to head against Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday. David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday won their first match of the season.
Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH’s opener Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave their side a strong start. Warner smashed 45 runs in 33 balls, hitting three boundaries and two sixes, while Bairstow scored a half-century, making 53 off 48 balls. In his innings, he hit two fours and one six. Then Kane Williamson helped his side reach a decent total. He made 41 runs in 26 deliveries, smashing five boundaries in his innings. They put up a score of 162 at the loss of four wickets.
When Delhi Capitals came to bat, they lost their first wicket very early. Prithvi Shaw was sent to the pavilion at the score of two by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The other opener, Shikhar Dhawan, made 34 runs off 31 balls. Iyer in yesterday’s match could not contribute much with bat and got out at 17. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer tried their best to help their side chase the target, but got out in 20s. Pant scored 28 in 27 balls, while Hetmyer made 21 off 12 deliveries. Delhi managed to score 147 in 20 overs, losing the match to SRH by 15 runs.
Highest run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jonny Bairstow was the leading runs scorer for Hyderabad against Delhi. He scored 53 off 48 balls at a strike rate of 110.42. In his powerful knock, he hit two fours and one six.
Highest wicket taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rashid Khan picked three wickets for his team with an economy of 3.50. In four overs, he just gave away 14 runs. He was also adjudged player of the match.
Highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals
Shikhar Dhawan contributed 34 runs at a strike rate of 109.68. He played 31 balls in his innings and smashed four boundaries.
Highest wicket taker for Delhi Capitals
Kagiso Rabada and Amit Mishra clinched two wickets each. Rabada conceded 21 runs in four overs with an economy of 5.25, while Mishra gave away 35 runs in four overs with an economy of 8.75.
